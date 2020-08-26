JBE: Phase 2 will continue two more weeks

Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:13pm

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he will extend his proclamations to keep Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions in place for two weeks beyond Friday's planned expiration.

Phase 2 restrictions include limits on capacity and social distancing requirements for businesses, plus the statewide mask mandate, 50-person crowd limit and bar closures put in effect July 11.

The two-week extension would keep Phase 2 and the other restrictions in place until at least Sept. 11.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020