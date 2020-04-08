First St. Mary COVID-19 death reported

A St. Mary resident who died Wednesday is the first parish COVID-19 fatality.

St. Mary Coroner Eric Melancon confirmed that he was notified about the death around 3:30 p.m.

The man went to New Orleans near the end of February for rehabilitation related to a non-COVID-19 illness. He subsequently tested positive for the virus, Melancon said.

The man died at a New Orleans hospital.

The death was the fifth in this publication's three-parish circulation area. Four St. Martin people have died. No deaths have been linked to Assumption.

"We can expect some," Melancon said. "We're not immune to the disease."