11 a.m. Friday update: Candidates for the Nov. 6 primary

Editor's note: Here are the candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 6 primary in races that affect St. Mary Parish. Candidates in bold type qualified before 10:30 a.m. Friday. Check back at about noon, 2:30 p.m. and at the end of qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Secretary of State

—A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River

--"Rick" Edmonds, R, Baton Rouge

—Renee Fontenot Free, D-Baton Rouge

—Julie Stokes, R-Metairie

3rd Congressional

District

—“Rob” Anderson, D-DeQuincy

—“Josh” Guillory, R-Lafayette

—Clay Higgins, in-cumbent, R-Lafayette

—Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, D-Lafayette

—Larry Rader, D-New Iberia

—Verone Thomas, D-Lake Charles

1st Circuit Court of Appeal

1st District, Election Section 2, Division A

—Ellen Daigle Doskey, no party, Houma

—Walter “Walt” La-nier III, R-Thibodaux

PSC District 2

—Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge

St. Mary Sheriff

—Scott Anslum, no party, Jeanerette

—Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, no party, Morgan City

—Lonnie LaBouve, no party, Berwick

—Blaise W. Smith, D-Franklin

—Carl J. Thornton, R-Berwick

Coroner

—Lianter Albert, no party, Morgan City

—Natchez “Trey” Morice, R-Morgan City

St. Mary School Board

District 1

—Joseph C. Foulcard, D-Franklin

District 2

—Sylvia Kay Lockett, D-Franklin

District 3

—Kenneth E. “Kenny” Alfred, incumbent, R-Morgan City

District 4

—Pearl Barnes Rack, incumbent, D-Franklin

District 5

—Ginger S. Griffin, no party, incumbent, Patterson

District 6

—Marilyn P. LaSalle, incumbent, D-Patterson

District 7

—Wayne Deslatte, no party, incumbent, Cen-terville

—Ronald Joseph, D-Franklin

District 8

—Michael “Mike” Taylor, no party, incumbent, Berwick

District 9

—Alaina L. Black, R-Morgan City

District 10

—Dwight D. Barbier, no party, Morgan City

--"C. E." Bourg II, R, Morgan City

District 11

—Roland Herman Verret, incumbent, D-Morgan City

Constable, Justice

of the Peace

Ward 2

--Sommer N. Francis, no party, Franklin

Patterson

Mayor

—Rodney A. Grogan, D, incumbent

City Council (five to be elected)

—Lee “Pastor C” Condolle, D

—Travis “T.D.” Darnell, D, incumbent

—John Rentrop, D, incumbent

—”Joe” Russo III, D, incumbent

—Sandra K. Turner, D, incumbent

—Billy Picou, R

Police Chief

—James P. Carinhas, D

—Garrett S. Grogan, D

—Craig A. Verdine Sr., D

Berwick

Mayor

—Duval H. Arthur Jr., no party

—Jessie J. Boudreaux, no party

Town Council (five to be elected)

—Colleen Nicklas Askew, R

—Scott Babin, R

—Casie Robison Cal-lais, R

—Kevin P. Hebert, R

—“Lud” Henry, R

—Duane Lodrigue, no party

—Randal Monceaux, R

—“Josh” Montgomery, R

—Raymond P. Price, R

—James Richard, R

—Tiffany V. Rodrigue, no party

—Francis Scott Sicard, no party

Morgan City

City Council District 4

—Steve Domangue, R

—John M. DuBois, R

—Jarrod J. Wiggins, R

Baldwin

Police Chief

—Albert “Al” Thibodaux, D

Board of Aldermen (Five to be elected)

—Herbert “H.B.” Bell, D

—Margaret C. Cole-man, D

--Tony Gibson, D

Marion J. Newton, D