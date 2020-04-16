UPDATED: Coroner says St. Mary COVID death toll is nine

The number of St. Mary deaths from COVID-19 is now at nine, Coroner Eric Melancon said Thursday afternoon.

Two more deaths were suspected of being caused by the new coronavirus, but the deceased tested negative for COVID-19, Melancon said. Following the state registrar of vital statistics practice, those two deaths are classified as caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome, possibly due to COVID-19. The cause of death for another fatality hasn't been reported yet.

Five deaths have now occurred among residents at Franklin's Legacy nursing facility, Melancon said. And 10 staff members have tested positive.

But the number of COVID-19 positives among residents remains at 20, he said.

"Containment efforts have proven to be successful at Legacy of Franklin as the rate of spread has dramatically slowed ...," Melancon said.

"With the assistance of the Coroner's Office, Region 3 Department of Health, the Governor's Office, Parish Government, Homeland Security, and numerous other agencies, the staff at Legacy has continued to focus on the safety of their residents and staff," Melancon said.

He asked residents to follow the governor's stay at home order.

Thursday's noon update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health had put the number of St. Mary deaths at eight.

Four previous deaths had been reported: a local man who went to New Orleans for treatment of an unrelated condition and died there; an elderly woman who died at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City; and two residents of the Legacy nursing facility.

Four more COVID-19 positives were reported among St. Mary people Thursday, bringing the total to 134 after 520 tests.

Five more St. Martin cases were reported at noon Thursday for a total of 179 after 596 tests. Ten people have died there.

Three more positives were reported among Assumption people, bringing the total to 132 after 173 tests.

Statewide, 581 new positives were reported. That total grew to 22,532. Another 53 people died, raising the statewide death toll to 1,156.

Twenty-nine fewer patients were in hospitals Thursday than the day before, dropping the total to 1,914. Twenty-nine fewer patients, 396, were in ventilators.

Officials warn that testing turnaround times and backlogs at commercial labs mean cases reported in a 24-hour period may reflect the results of tests performed days before.