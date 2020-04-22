Two more COVID-19 cases, another death in St. Mary

One more St. Mary death linked to COVID-19 was reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Wednesday, a number that is likely to rise by at least one more.

The OPH update puts the number of COVID-19 deaths here at 17, up from 16 Tuesday. St. Mary Coroner Eric Melancon said Tuesday that the number is actually 18. He said the state numbers lag because two deaths were reported within 24 hours.

Another two COVID-19 positives were reported among St. Mary people Wednesday for a total of 162 after 643 tests.

Nine new COVID-19 positives were reported for St. Martin, bringing the total to 202 after 698 tests. In Assumption, three new cases raised the total to 154 after 226 tests.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday for either St. Martin or Assumption. Thirteen deaths have been reported for St. Martin and one for Assumption.

The statewide numbers followed the recent trend: a relatively low number of new cases, a relatively high number of deaths, and fewer hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.

Louisiana's 404 new cases raised the total to 25,258. But 68 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 1,473. The number of hospitalized patients fell by 51 to 1,747, and 10 fewer patients are on ventilators. That total is now 287.