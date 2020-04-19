Six new St. Mary COVID-19 cases; state cases show slower spread

Six new COVID-19 cases among St. Mary people were reported between noon Saturday and noon Sunday as statewide figures hinted at a slower spread of the disease, according to Louisiana Office of Public Health numbers.

Sunday's reported cases bring the parish's total to 149. Eleven people have died of COVID-19 illness. A total of 607 St. Mary people have been tested.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in St. Martin for a total of 190 positives after 686 tests. The parish death toll remained at 12.

Assumption's three new positives raised the parish's total to 146 after 189 tests. One Assumption person has died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Statewide, 348 positives were reported Sunday, less than a third of the daily totals that were being reported last week. Twenty-nine deaths were reported, also down sharply from the daily totals last week.

A total of 23,928 Louisiana people have tested positive, and 1,296 people have died.

The number people being treated in hospitals for COVID-19-related illness rose by 13 to 1,761. The number of people on ventilators was up two to 349.