Governor: No decision yet on Phase Three

Gov.John Bel Edwards announced no decision Tuesday on whether he will move the state into less restrictive Phase Three coronavirus measures.

That decision could come as early as Wednesday, Edwards said at a Tuesday press conference.

Proclamations by Edwards have kept Louisiana in Phase Two, part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force guidelines, since June 4. Phase Two followed 10 weeks under a stay at home order with the closure of schools and nonessential businesses.

Phase Two allowed resumption of most normal business activities with masks, social distancing and capacity limits. After coronavirus cases flared up again in mid-June, Edwards ordered bars closed to on-premises drinking, imposed a mask mandate and limited crowds to 50 people. He added those restrictions July 7.

He has since passed on at least two opportunities to move the state into Phase Three, citing COVID-19 statistics.