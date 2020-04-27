Governor extends stay at home order to May 15

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that he will extend the stay at home order to May 15 despite earlier hopes that he would move more quickly to reopen the state economy.

Edwards said at Monday's daily press conference that he'd consulted four epidemiologists and officials with the Louisiana Department of Health about the progress of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, and relied on the Trump administration's guidance on a phased reopening of the economy.

"Obviously my hope ... was we would begin taking bigger steps toward reopening and moving toward some semblance of normalcy than what I'm able to announce today," Edward said. "The fact is we just don't meet the criteria."