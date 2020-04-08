Five new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary

Wed, 04/08/2020 - 12:12pm

Five new St. Mary cases of COVID-19 were reported at noon Wednesday, bringing the parish's total to 81 after 312 tests.

St. Martin now has 112 cases and four deaths after 137 tests.

In Assumption, five new cases were reported for a total of 89 after 117 tests. A COVID-19 death previously attributed to Assumption has been classified elsewhere.

Statewide, another 746 new COVID-19 positives, the lowest one-day figure in weeks, were reported Wednesday. But another 70 deaths were reported for a total of 652.

The number of people in hospitals fell by 13 to 1,983.The number of people on ventilators also dropped 29 to 490.

