Three new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary; first death in Assumption

The first COVID-19 death in Assumption Parish was reported at noon Tuesday by the Louisiana Office of Public Health. Three more positive tests for COVID-19 were reported for St. Mary since noon Monday.

St. Mary's case count now stands at 76 after 272 tests.

Assumption's total cases grew by seven to 84 after 109 tests.

Another 11 news cases of COVID-10 were reported in St. Martin for a total of 101 after 134 tests. The St. Martin death toll remained at four.

Statewide, another 1,417 cases were reported Tuesday for a total of 16,284. Seventy deaths were added to a toll that has now reached 582.

Another 187 people were hospitalized. Hospitals are now treating 1,996 people, 519 of them on ventilators.