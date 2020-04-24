Some business restrictions lifted in St. Mary

St. Mary businesses that are described as being "in the middle" -- not deemed essential nor prohibited from being opened by the governor's orders -- are being allowed to reopen with conditions, according to a modification of orders by Parish President David Hanagriff.

The 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew on business is also lifted. Patterson's COVID-19 curfew is also lifted.

The businesses affected by the order must operate with only essential employees and minimal contact with the public, must require proper social distancing and promote voluntary face covering.

The businesses are still limited to 35% of the capacity determined by the state fire marshal and must have a one person-one buggy policy.

The lifting of the business curfew allows " all grocery stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, big box stores, mechanic shops, tire stores, auto parts stores, lumber/hardware stores, golf courses, banks, financial institutions, loan closing agencies and residential, commercial and public works construction projects to resume its normal operating hours."

"In consultation and concurrence with the Mayors of the five municipalities, this order shall apply to businesses located in the municipalities and in the unincorporated areas of the Parish," the parish said in a news release.

Other businesses must remain closed, including personal care businesses such as beauty shops and barber shops; entertainment and amusement venues, including movie theaters; casinos; and bowling alleys.

Restaurants are still limited to drive-through and delivery service.