Coroner: Two Legacy residents die from COVID-19

Two residents of Franklin's Legacy nursing facility have died from COVID-19-related illness, Coroner Eric Melancon said Monday night.

The parish's death toll is four, although Melancon said one of the victims was already in hospice care.

Legacy now has 23 residents who are COVID-19-positive, Melancon said.

Six employees have also tested positive.

"They also have numerous tests pending but the exact number cannot be quantified as outside physicians may have done the testing," Melancon said in a text message.

"Legacy of Franklin has been diligent in containment efforts and Parish officials have worked with me and input from Region 3 [Department of Public Health]."

Melancon urged St. Mary people to continue their isolation efforts and wash hands frequently to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case at Legacy was reported Wednesday by Melancon. By the Easter weekend, at least 15 residents and five employees were known to have tested positive for the disease.

Monday's noon update from the Louisiana Office of Public Health said St. Mary has 127 cases of COVID-19.

Melancon said over the weekend that Legacy was the only St. Mary nursing facility where a resident had tested positive for the coronavirus. Media accounts say that more than 3,600 COVID-19 deaths have been occurred at the nation's nursing homes and long-term care facilities.