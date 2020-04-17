3 more COVID-19 cases in St. Mary

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Mary Parish continues to grow more slowly than in recent weeks. Three new COVID-19 positives were reported in the Louisiana Office of Public Health's noon report, bringing the total to 137 after 549 tests.

From April 1 to April 15, the parish averaged nearly eight newly reported cases a day.

The death reported by Coroner Eric Melancon on Thursday night showed up in Friday's OPH report. The number of deaths here is now at nine.

St. Martin had five new cases Friday for a total of 184 after 639 tests. Ten deaths have been recorded among St. Martin people.

Assumption also had five new cases Friday for a total of 137 and one death after 178 tests.

Across Louisiana, the number of new positives rose by 584 to 23,118. The number of deaths was up 537 to 1,213.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, dropping by 46 to 1,858. The state has 33 fewer ventilator patients. That number is now 363.