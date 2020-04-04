18 new COVID-19 cases in St. Mary; two die in St. Martin

Saturday's noon report says another 18 St. Mary people have tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total to 65.

Two more St. Martin people have died of COVID-19-related illness, the Louisiana Office of Public Health reported Saturday. That beings to the total deaths for the parish to five. Sixty-four people have tested positive in St. Martin.

No deaths have have been reported in St. Mary, but Coroner Eric Melancon said at a Saturday press conference that one St. Mary fatality may eventually be classified as COVID-19 related.

Assumption Parish has 33 cases. No deaths have been reported there.

The number of tests performed has grown to 225 in St. Mary, 111 in St. Martin and 82 in Assumption.

Statewide, the numbers told another grim story.

The number of COVID-19-positive people grew by 2,199, or 21%, between Friday and Saturday to 12,496. Thirty-nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 409.

The state's hospitals are treating 1,726 people, 535 of whom are on ventilators.