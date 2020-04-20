12th St. Mary COVID-19 death reported

Another St. Mary Parish person's death due to COVID-19 was reported by the Louisiana Office of Public Health at noon Monday, bring the total to 12.

Six residents of the Legacy nursing facility in Franklin are known to have died, along with a St. Mary man who apparently contracted the disease in New Orleans and died there; an elderly woman who died in Morgan City; and another resident of west St. Mary.

Seven new St. Mary COVID-19 positives were reported for the period between noon Sunday and noon Monday, bringing the total to 156 after 611 tests.

In St. Martin, three more positives bring the total to 193 after 686 tests. Twelve St. Martin people have also died since the pandemic began.

Assumption's totals were unchanged Monday: 146 positives and one death after 189 tests.

Across the state, 32 deaths were reported Monday, raising the death toll to 1,328. The total number of cases rose to 24,523. Another 46 people were hospitalized for a total of 1,794, and another 17 people are on ventilators for a total of 349.