Big weekend of Christmas activities

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute

It was a big weekend for Christmas events in the Tri-City area.Top: Santa Claus rides on horseback Sunday during the city of Patterson’s annual Christmas Parade. Second from top: Members of Divine Dolls perform during the Christmas Parade. Third from top: Members of Morgan City Family Church sing at a residence during Saturday’s 30th Bernice Street Christmas celebration. Bottom: Wyatt Priestley, 1, of Morgan City has his picture taken with Santa Claus at the Bernice Street event.