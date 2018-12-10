Big weekend of Christmas activities

Mon, 12/10/2018 - 11:17am

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
It was a big weekend for Christmas events in the Tri-City area.Top: Santa Claus rides on horseback Sunday during the city of Patterson’s annual Christmas Parade. Second from top: Members of Divine Dolls perform during the Christmas Parade. Third from top: Members of Morgan City Family Church sing at a residence during Saturday’s 30th Bernice Street Christmas celebration. Bottom: Wyatt Priestley, 1, of Morgan City has his picture taken with Santa Claus at the Bernice Street event.

