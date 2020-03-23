Bernard Anthony Francois, 55, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:10 a.m. at his residence.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 50 or more people for 8 weeks, and imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time.

For individuals wishing to view the body, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 715 Sixth Street Morgan City, La. Graveside services will begin at 12 Noon at the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

Memories of Bernard will forever remain in the hearts of his siblings, Michael (Jessie) Francois and David Francois both of Morgan City, La.; Loretta Francois of Beaumont, TX., Patricia Francois-Carter, Carliss Francois, Hope F. Allen and Rhonda Francois all of Morgan City, La., Mrs. Terrance( Angelette) Cross of Lafayette, La., Mrs. Ricky (Kathleen) Nunn of Morgan City, La., Richard (Annie) Wilson of Spring, TX; his two uncles; his six aunts, two dear friends, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bernard was preceded in death by: his parents; one brother and a nephew.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.