Attempted burglary call leads to drug arrest

Officers responding to an attempted burglary learned that a New Iberia woman was involved in a domestic disturbance and was in possession of drugs, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Elaina Nicole Ashmore, 20, of New Horizon Drive in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of criminal damage to property, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were called to an Egle Street residence about an attempted burglary.

Officers learned Ashmore was involved in a domestic disturbance. During the disturbance, Ashmore caused damage to the residence. She was placed under arrest and during the arrest, was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. She was jailed.

Blair also reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 34 calls of service and the following arrests were made:

—Jenna Elizabeth Gros, 33, of Fir Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for battery of a dating partner strangulation. Gros turned herself in to the Morgan City Police Department on an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a complaint filed with the Morgan City Police Department on April 6. The warrant alleges Gros was involved in a domestic disturbance with her dating partner. During the disturbance, she committed a battery by strangulation. She was jailed.

—Jeanna Marie Pisani, 61, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft under $1,000. Officers were called to a local business on Seventh Street in reference to a shoplifter. Officers were advised by an employee they witnessed Pisani conceal merchandise valued at $18.65 on her person while in the store. She was jailed.

—Barry Lee Jones, 32, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) and introduction of contraband into a penal institute as well as warrants for two counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Jones on La. 70. A warrants check revealed the City of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department. Once at Police Department, officers located several pills of suspected Xanax concealed in one of his socks. He was additionally charged and jailed.

—Kaleb Gros, 22, of Sunshine Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday on charges of theft under $1,000 and possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (Xanax). Officers were called to a local business on Federal Avenue in reference to a shoplifter.

Officers learned the suspect had left the scene but were able to review surveillance footage of the suspect and learned he had concealed merchandise valued at $3 before leaving the store. Officers located and identified Gros as the shoplifter.

While being placed under arrest, Gros was found to be in possession of suspected Xanax. He was jailed.

—Robert Joseph Gussman Jr., 47, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Officers were called to investigate a domestic battery that occurred on Fifth Street. Officers were advised Gussman committed a battery on his dating partner and they were able to observe signs of a battery on the victim. Gussman was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and the following arrests were made:

—Chance Colbert Joseph Boudreaux, 25, of North Sterling Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday on charges of driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 near Berwick when he observed a vehicle cross the fog line several times. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Boudreaux. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found. Boudreaux was arrested and released on a summons to appear Feb. 7.

—Robert Charles Rabb, 43, of Billiot Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A deputy was conducting building checks in the area of South and Field roads when he observed a subject that he knew held an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with the subject, Rabb, and advised him of the active warrant. He was jailed with bail set at $1,157.

—Kimberly Marie Bergeron, 28, of Sunnyside Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of turning movements and required signals, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of person under age 17.

A deputy was patrolling U.S. 90 East near Patterson when he observed a vehicle fail to give a proper signal. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Bergeron. A K9 deputy arrived on the scene and K9 Vickie was deployed for an open-air sniff, in which she showed a positive response on the vehicle. Drugs were subsequently located in the vehicle. Bergeron was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and jailed. She was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported there were no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported there were no arrests.