Andre’ Calloway, 30, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, died Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Andre’, Jamiree, Amyre and Dreanna Calloway, and Ja’Ki Celestine of Houma; mother, Renettta C. Verrett of Houma; brothers, Bruce Miller of Franklin, Mark Verrett of Morgan City, and Dierron Richardson and Deldrick Morris, both of Houma; sisters, Wanda Miller, Tawana Verrett, Shatandra Morris and Cykea Morris of Houma; paternal grandmother, Artic Morris; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Calloway, both of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandfather.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.