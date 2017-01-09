'Zombies' make a run for project graduation

Morgan City Project Graduation is hosting a Zombie Apocalypse race Jan. 21. Fees to enter the race will increase after Jan. 14.

It’s something new for the organization and Morgan City but it’s a worthwhile effort to try to add something fun with a physically active component and raise money at the same time.

All proceeds will go to Morgan City Project Graduation.

“With project graduation, they have tried the color runs and they were real popular,” said Zombie Apocalypse event coordinator Sherrel Allemond. “But in the last two years, we could never really get anybody to sign up.

“We’d have maybe one or two people sign up. That was it. And we were just looking for fun ways to help raise money, not just going out there to stores saying ‘hey, can we have money.’

“I am a person who runs, and I like to do all of these competition races. … And I’ve always seen the zombie runs, but I’ve never seen them here.”

To help offset costs and save money without having to secure permits and close off streets, Project Graduation is holding the event at Morgan City Tiger Stadium.

There are three types of races that day: Zombie Survival, Zombie Kill and Last One Standing. But the basic concept is, you’re running from zombies, Allemond said. It’s not a 5K race.

Zombie Survival — Zombies will chase survivors in an attempt to obtain the flags before they rescue their friend and make it back to the finish line.

Zombie Kill — Survivors will chase zombies in an attempt to obtain flags before they rescue their friend and make it back to the finish line.

Last One Standing — Survivors and zombies will chase each other to obtain flags until there are only survivors or zombies left.

“You’ve got zombies all across the course,” Allemond said. “So, it’s more of a survival-type thing than it is of an actual race.”

The fee to enter the race before Jan. 14 is $30. After Jan. 14, it is $35. For children ages 4 to 10, the entrance fee is $10.

Each race participant will receive a belt with two flags that must be worn visibly on the outside of their clothing.

“At this point right now, I haven’t had a whole lot of people register, unfortunately,” Allemond said. “I’m hoping it’s because of the holidays. That’s why I’m starting to try to really push it and really get the stuff out there.”

The idea is not your typical race or activity in the local area. But the hope is people will see it as fun and come out and join because, ultimately, it raises money for graduating seniors in Morgan City.

“I’ve noticed the people that I’ve talked say ‘Oh, that’s such a great idea,’” Allemond said. “‘I want to do this. It’s kind of 50/50. Some say … ‘I do races and work out’ and some people say ‘I just want to go and have fun.’”

For those curious to see what happens during an event such as this, there will be no charge to watch, only because it’s the first year an event of this type is being held. But donations are welcomed.

“I want people to come out,” Allemond said. “I want people to get interested and come and see it.”

Project graduation is an organization made up of mostly parents. They raise money all year long to put together a post-graduation event for graduating seniors.

The graduation event provides a safe space for seniors to hang out and have fun until the early morning. Seniors also receive a graduation gift of their choice, which they select at the beginning of the year.

“We have games for them to play, food, drinks, bounce houses, just different things for them to do and have fun,” Allemond said.

“Instead of going out on the streets and possibly drinking, getting drunk and getting hit, it’s just a safe environment that they can have fun with their friends for the last time as a senior class.”

For more information, email zombiemorgancity@gmail.com or go to the Zombie Apocalypse Morgan City page on Facebook.