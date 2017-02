Wheel House for Feb. 27

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, closed Wednesday and Thursday, March 1-2, due to work in front of the building. Store will open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 8-9 with a 25-cent sale on all clothing, hats, shoes, purses and books.

HEALING MASS

At St. Andrew Catholic Church, 833 Julia St., Amelia, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Confessions and rosaries at 6:30 p.m. For info call 985-631-2333. Public invited.