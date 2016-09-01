Vendors add spice to festival

This year’s Cajun Culinary Classic has a host of vendors serving a smorgasbord of food ranging from southeastern Louisiana, Asian and Greek delicacies, cracklin’s , funnel cakes and fresh, cold lemonade.

And yes, there’s more.

Of those vendors selling food, six are non-profit organizations.

The organizations are the Louisiana Shrimp Association, Pride of Patterson Chapter No. 28 Order of Eastern Star, Central Catholic High, the Mary Rosary Prayer Group, American Legion Riders Post 96, and Prince Hall Lodge.

“This is our first year,” said Louisiana Shrimp Association President Acy Cooper. “We’re happy to do it.”

The association was formed by commercial shrimpers in 2002. It consists of fishermen, dock owners, processors and individuals concerned about saving the shrimp industry.

The proceeds go toward the organization’s day-to-day operations.

“We represent the fishermen of Louisiana,” Cooper said. “We’re based in Baton Rouge. We sit on a shrimp task force and sit with the Governor’s Office. We help represent and fight laws against our industry, to better the industry.”

Fundraising is an opportunity for members to raise money without relying on association dues.

“We have fundraisers so that we can do what we can to keep this thing running,” Cooper said.

The Mary Rosary Prayer Group is also a vendor for the first time at the festival.

Participation provides group members with more resources to serve the community, spokesperson Joseph Tran said.

One of the things the prayer group wanted to do is help those in need, Tran said.

In the prayer group circle, some people have experienced personal challenges and been away from the church. Since joining the group, positive changes have occurred in the lives of members.

“This gives them an opportunity to give back,” Tran said.

The Pride of Patterson Chapter No. 28 Order of Eastern Star returns to the same spot and area.

“We’ve been doing the festival for a few years now,” spokesperson Brunetta Stewart said. “We really do enjoy participating in the festival. … The community seems to love what we serve.”

The organization’s proceeds are used “basically to support our community,” Stewart said.

Donations are given to Sunday schools and elementary schools throughout Patterson and Morgan City. Belts are purchased and donated to students at Hattie Watts Elementary.

The organization offers two scholarships a year, serves a community meal in Patterson, and donates money to the cancer Relay for Life and Diabetes associations.

Central Catholic has been participating in the Shrimp & Petroleum Festival at least 20 years, said Central Catholic High Principal Vic Bonnaffee .

“We continue participation in the Shrimp & Petroleum festival, first of all, because it gives our parents the opportunity to work together and to begin to build community,” Bonnaffee said.

“Our new parents get to meet the existing parents. We get some community building that takes place in regard to it. Secondly, we do it for fundraising purposes.

Each year the proceeds are used differently depending on the school’s needs. This year’s proceeds will go toward supplementing professional salaries for staff and teachers.

Food vendors will be located at the back end of the park on Third Street. And shrimp lovers can find boiled shrimp in two locations — under the bridge and in the park.