Tribute to Tri-City veterans

Fri, 2016-11-11 12:35

At Thursday's Honoring Our Veterans luncheon in Morgan City, top photo, veterans, from left, Wilmer Lee, U.S. Air Force; James C. Nash, U.S. Army; Phelo Keller, Army; Roy Mitchell, Army; Ray E. DeFils, Air Force; and David Moore, III, Air Force, salute the flag as he national anthem is sung. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

St. Mary Parish Homeland Security Directory Duval Arthur, also a veteran, served as guest speaker. Sponsors of the luncheon were St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff, the St. Mary Parish Council, the St. Mary Community Action Agency Inc., and the St. Mary Council on Aging. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)

