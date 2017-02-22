Stumping for bond proposition
Wed, 2017-02-22 10:02
Workers move dirt dug Thursday from the Hellenic property in Morgan City. The soil will be used to raise levees in the area while also providing for a canal that will lead to a new pump station. Local drainage district officials are asking voters to approve a bond proposition March 25 for the district to issue $6.25 million in bonds to pay to build the new pump station. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
- Read more about Stumping for bond proposition
- Log in to post comments