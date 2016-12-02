St. Mary Parish families benefit

St. Mary Outreach and United Way ask neighbors in the Tri-City area to open their hearts and pantries to feed families in need.

The Food for Families food drive will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Whitney Bank on Brashear Avenue.

On average, roughly 9,000 pounds of food is collected during the December food drives, said St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner.

And approximately $10,000 was donated also at that time. But last year, due to the economy, St. Mary Outreach collected just over 4,000 pounds of canned goods.

“Not only does the economy affect the food drive, but also the weather can play a huge factor,” Liner said. “People are less likely to get out if it is freezing cold or raining.

“We are praying for beautiful weather on Tuesday, but we will be out there rain or shine.”

In spite of the economic downturn, canned food donations increased over the past two months. But last year around June, there was a noticeable decrease in donations, Liner said. It was also a time of layoffs in the area.

As a result, more people need assistance. In addition, flooding caused a standstill for those receiving assistance from the food stamp program.

“It is taking longer for people to get back on their feet due to the limited amount of jobs available in our area,” Liner said.

“Also due to other disasters in our state, the turnaround time to receive SNAP benefits was delayed during August and September, causing new applicants to need our assistance longer.”

St. Mary Outreach decided to return to Whitney Bank as a food drive location because it’s centrally located. It’s been held there for numerous years.

Liner stated they’ve tried using different places over the past five years in an effort to reach more people.

It’s easier for donors to drive up and drop off their donations without having to get out of their vehicle and affect the flow of traffic, Liner said.

While there are a number of items needed, men’s clothing is the biggest need right now.

“Our clothing closet is always short on men’s jeans, underclothes and tennis shoes,” Liner said. “We are always in need of canned meats such as spam, tuna, potted meat, Vienna sausages, etc.”

Although Tuesday is the designated food drive day, items can be collected at the agency. Also, monetary donations can be dropped off at St Mary Outreach, 608 First St. in Morgan City.

The agency is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays for donations.

St. Mary Outreach is in need of nonperishable food, including dry food, canned goods, condiments and meats.

In addition, personal hygiene and household items such as toilet paper, bath soap, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, paper towels, garbage bags, facial tissue, foils, all-purpose cleaner, dish soap, floor cleaner, bleach and laundry soap are needed.

Baby items that are needed are diapers, wipes, formula, baby food and cereal.