Schools gearing up for Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon week kicks off Friday throughout St. Mary Parish.

October is a month with many awareness themes. Bullying and domestic violence are two areas of focus Red Ribbon coordinator Gidget Everitt and committee incorporated into the week.

“We’re trying to encourage people in the community, not just in our schools, to wear orange to raise awareness on Monday for Bullying Awareness Month,” Everitt said.

Due to recent work with Chez Hope and Claire House, the committee felt it was important to raise awareness about domestic violence. After getting together with Chez Hope, it was decided that Friday would be designated as Domestic Violence Day.

“Oftentimes when you’re looking at cases of domestic violence, many times there’s drug and alcohol abuse related there, unfortunately,” Everitt said.

“And the thing with bullying, sometimes kids bully because home life isn’t great. Sometimes they bully just because they can.

It is important for students to make connections to see how choices linked to drug and alcohol abuse have underlying ties to violent behavior.

“I know statistics say that sometimes those things will lead to other negative life choices and poor behaviors so we just feel like it’s important to include all of that.

“It’s not really about drugs and alcohol, although that is our main focus for the week.”

From a law enforcement perspective, observing Red Ribbon Week is important for students and the community because it actually reminds the community of the issues we not only have with drugs but with decision-making as a whole, said Sgt. Oscar West of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

West is one of two school resource officers for St. Mary Parish schools. Deputy Walter Shepherd also works as a school resource officer.

“Many times they don’t realize how decisions are actually connected to consequences,” West said. “And I think with Red Ribbon Week along with the slogan and so much information, it kind of gives that reminder.”

The slogan is “Choose the high road, not the high life! Be drug-free!”

“And unfortunately, it’s when drugs, the use and abuse of drugs, is one of those decisions we make,” West said. “We attempt to correct it. We still have so many consequences that still linger.”

Bringing awareness and warning students about the danger of these issues, especially at the elementary and junior high age, is important.

“And it’s really amazing the number of times you can see students that have gone through Red Ribbon week that give us some feedback on how it has helped them to make the right decision,” West said.

Next week, K-9 Lady, 911 emergency responders, DARE officers and McGruff the Crime Dog will visit elementary schools, both public and private.

Although making wise choices is a daily fight, the hope for students with Red Ribbon week is that a lasting impression will propel them to what is right unto themselves and others.

“We try to really jam pack as much as we can into that one week to make a huge noise, I guess if that’s the right terminology,” Everitt said. “We really want them to hear about it.”

Parents and adults play an important role in best behavioral practices for students.

“The biggest hope is that every day that they would live by showing examples of making good choices for their kids. Because that’s the biggest thing kids really pay attention to is what we do more than what we say.”

As for bullying, there is an alternative to live by. Just think and be kind to people.

“I hate to use the word bullying because I feel like we’re giving attention to the negative,” Everitt said. “To me it should be the kindness movement. It’s just kind of my thoughts.

“There’s a little acronym that’s called THINK and it has to meet all the criteria,” Everitt said. “Is it true, helpful, important, necessary, and kind? And if doesn’t meet any one of those criteria, then don’t say it.”

And when it comes to drug and alcohol abuse, “I don’t think anybody picks up a drug or alcohol and says, ‘I want to be dependent on this for the rest of my life,’” Everitt said.

“But as long as problems are there, people are going to use those substances,” Everitt said. “My hope is that we can make enough noise during this week to carry on throughout the rest of the year for people. So, it’s a daily fight.”

Activities for Red Ribbon week:

Saturday — Motorcade. Police, fire and support personnel travel at 9 a.m. from Glencoe Charter school to Amelia Fire Department.

Monday — Wear Orange Day. Unite Against Bullying.

Wednesday — Wear Red Day. D.A.R.E . to say NO to Drugs.

Friday — Wear Purple Day for Domestic Violence Awareness. Hands are not for hitting.

Saturday — Zoo-to-Boo Family Fun day. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for the event is a donation of $1.