School district scores will be released next week

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Parish School District was notified by the Louisiana Department of Education that it should receive district performance scores Wednesday, Superintendent Leonard Armato said at Thursday’s school board meeting.

The performance data will be released to the public Nov. 17.

“We look forward to receiving our scores and promoting our high academic achievement in St. Mary schools,” Armato said.

In other news, the school board approved Chief Financial Officer Alton Perry permission to conduct a Request For Proposal regarding a new accounting and/or payroll software program.

The estimated cost of the software is $250,000 to $300,000. As of right now, little is known regarding the expense of an annual administrative fee that would be assessed by the selected company.

Overall, it will take approximately two months to install the new accounting and payroll software, said St. Mary Schools Chief Technology Officer Kevin Derise .

November Students of the Month recognized during the school board meeting were Michael Ishcomer, 12th-grader at Centerville High; Carly Adyan , 12th-grader at Berwick High; and Ethan Blanco, eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High.

Employees of the Month recognized were Jill Tamporello, guidance counselor at Morgan City Junior High; Bobbye Jo Castaneda, world geography teacher at Berwick High; and Shelia Bodin , cafeteria technician at Centerville High.

Hattie Watts principal Niki Fryou announced that Assistant Principal Sheryl Gibbons is the recipient of the Louisiana Principals Association 2017 Assistant Principal of the Year award.