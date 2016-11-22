Readers of the Month
Jakeelah Steele and Alyssa Robin were recognized as M.E. Norman Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. They're pictured with Earl Johnson, left, and Herman Hartman, mentors and volunteer reading listeners. (Submitted photo)
Kobe Peck was recognized as one of J.B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. She's pictured with Johnson; Cathy Landry, another mentor and volunteer reading listener; and Hartman.
Camyshia Francois was recognized as another of J.B. Maitland Elementary School's Readers of the Month for October. She's pictured with Johnson; Landry, and Hartman. (Submitted photos)
- Log in to post comments