Port won't support coastal lawsuits

The Morgan City Harbor and Terminal District board approved a resolution Monday stating that it does not support lawsuits filed against oil companies over coastal land loss.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has been urging coastal parishes to file suits against the oil and gas industry that have caused coastal erosion and damaged wetlands.

According to news reports, if parishes don’t file a lawsuit then the state will aggressively pursue litigation.

An energy spokesperson stated in early August that the decision to sue oil and gas companies over damage is a move by “profit-motivated lawyers.”

“Right now, the parish isn’t filing its own lawsuit,” Bourgeois said.

“You saw a lot of this stuff in the papers because Gov. Edwards has decided that all the parishes need to file their own lawsuits against oil companies for coastal land loss, or he’s going to do it in the next 30 days.”

As recently as two years ago, one St. Mary worker in every nine had a job related to the oil and gas industry.

“The oil companies, frankly, need us in south Louisiana and the economy here,” said board attorney Gerard Bourgeois.

Many factors go into coastal land loss changes. And the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority role is to develop and enforce efforts to achieve comprehensive protection for Louisiana’s coast.

“That’s what this is supposed to do, work together with everybody,” Bourgeois said.

“All of you can fix the problem, not to go after the guy with the money just because he’s the guy with the money.”

Also Monday, the board approved a letter of no objection to request the appointment of Conrad Shipyard as a foreign trade subzone designation.