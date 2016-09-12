Pickup crashes into building on Brashear

A woman was taken to Teche Regional Medical Center for observation after she drove a pickup into a building in the 1000 block of Brashear Avenue, police said.

Police got the call at 12:42 p.m. Friday about the 2007 Nissan Frontier crashing into a vacant loan business, said Morgan City Police Capt. Betty Augman.

Police said the woman reportedly suffered from a medical issue.

Turning into what she thought to be a parking lot, the driver confused the accelerator and brake, Augman said.

The driver crashed into the building, which completely contained the car.

She was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Teche Regional. No other injuries were reported, and the woman was not cited.