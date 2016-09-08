Patterson woman's death ruled homicide

The body of a woman found on Devil Swamp Road in Schriever has been positively identified as Candice D. Givens, 43, of Patterson, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Malcolm Wolfe said in a news release.

Autopsy results indicate Givens’ death a homicide.

Terrebonne Parish deputies located the decomposed body Saturday in a ditch beside the road. It was ½-mile east of the La. 20 and Devil Swamp intersection in Schriever.

Givens was last seen in the Johnson Ridge area of Thibodaux. When deputies found her body, she was wearing a short pink skirt, a dark-colored shirt and pink sandals.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, 985-876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers, 1-800-743-7433. Eligibility for a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible. Callers can remain anonymous.