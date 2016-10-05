Patterson may end warnings for bear-proof can violations

PATTERSON — The city council may remove warnings from the possible penalties for failing to use bear-proof trash cans properly.

“We’re past the warnings,” said Mayor Rodney Grogan. “We’ve been warning, warning, warning. It is time that their action is cited.”

The measure is part of an ordinance introduced at Tuesday's council meeting.

The concern about citing residents for improperly using their trash cans is what a careless neighbor might do.

“What happens if you’re in a situation where two or three people or maybe four or five people do the right thing … and you have one neighbor who is leaving that can open every night and the trash gets into the yard of those folks doing the right thing?” asked council member Travis Darnell.

“And they’re cited for a neighbor who’s neglecting to do what’s required of them.”

Darnell stated that they needed to go forward with the ordinance and fine those out of compliance. However, the fine should not be at the expense of those abiding by the law.

The law would be enforced by the police department, said city of Patterson attorney Russel Cremaldi.

Since St. Mary Parish Black Bear Conflict Program Manager Catherine Siracusa and Joe Lewis, city of Patterson Compliance Officer, already report litter incidents to the city, the proposed plan is to report this same information to the police department.

With the removal of the warning violation, signs will be created notifying residents in the areas south of U.S. 90 that it is a bear habitat and fines will be issued for non-compliance.

“The bear situation will never go away,” said council member Joe Russo III. “The bears are there to stay. … But people need to know this is a bear habitat.”

In order to avoid a citation, if residents need trash cans repaired, they can contact Ryan Aucoin at City Hall.

The new penalties would be:

—First violation, $150-$250 fine.

—Successive violations, $250-$1,000 fine.

—In addition to the criminal enforcement, the city may seek an injunction or other civil relief to enforce the provisions of this ordinance.

Bear activity has also been reported between Red Cypress Road and Hickory Street, which is north of U.S. 90. There is a possibility bear-proof cans will be placed in that area.

The council also approved:

—Introduction of ordinance amending Class D Liquor License, low alcoholic content package liquor, changed to consumption off the licensed premises.

—Recommendation of 1 adult per 4 children/students as chaperone requirement at can shakes. Also, can shakes will be held at the intersection of Catherine and Carmen streets as a safer location instead of the previous intersection of Catherine and Main streets.

—Declared Firetruck Pumper 2 as surplus at a value of $3,500.

—Proclamation declaring October as Keep St. Mary Beautiful Month and Red Ribbon Week for Oct. 21-30.