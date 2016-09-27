Patterson grad is in “Queen Sugar”

A 2015 Patterson High School graduate appears in several episodes of the new drama “Queen Sugar” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

“Queen Sugar” premiered Sept. 6-7 on OWN. The series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Isaac White, 19, who grew up in Patterson, will appear in episode six Oct. 5, episode 11 Nov. 9, episode 12 Nov. 16, and episode 13 Nov. 23. He also appeared in episode three Sept. 14 and episode four Sept. 21.

Previously aired episodes of “Queen Sugar” can be purchased online through Amazon, i-Tunes or Vudu.

Oprah Winfrey is one of the executive producers of the series. White’s first movie or TV appearance was in 2013 in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” alongside Winfrey and Forest Whittaker.

“Queen Sugar,” based on the book by Natalie Baszile, is a contemporary drama set in the fictional town of Saint Josephine, Louisiana, according to the show’s website.

The series chronicles the lives of estranged Bordelon siblings, Nova, a journalist and activist; Charley, the wife and manager of a professional basketball star; and Ralph Angel, a formerly incarcerated young father in search of redemption.

After a family tragedy, the Bordelons must run a struggling sugar cane farm in the Deep South. The show stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siribee.

White plays a character named Too Sweet on the show.

“My character … his name is basically what he is. He’s too sweet,” White said. “But the court system doesn’t see him as too sweet. They see him as just another black individual who’s committing a crime, who’s out there being bad and selling drugs and stuff like that.”

Nova is Too Sweet’s attorney, and she “does see how sweet he is, and so she tries to help him out,” White said.

White auditioned for the role in late 2015, but wasn’t expecting to get the part. He didn’t answer his agent’s phone call the day she called to tell him he’d gotten the role, he said. His parents and agent didn’t know where he was.

“When I finally got to the phone, they told me that I got the part,” White said.

White started his acting career in 2012 when he began auditioning for roles. After the vocal performance school he was attending closed, he started attending a performing arts school in the New Orleans area. His acting career blossomed.

In January 2012, White went to the International Presentation of Performers or iPOP Convention, held in Los Angeles and earned four trophies and two honorable mention awards from the event, which brought together trained performers and models to perform in front of choreographers and show producers, according to an article in The Daily Review.

White can be seen in other movies and shows available on Netflix, including “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Zoo,” season 1, episodes 1 and 3, and “New Girl,” season 3, episode 22.

White now attends Bethany College in Baton Rouge and is majoring in worship leading. He is the son of Grey White and Subrena Henry. Grey White runs Screaming Eagles Taekwondo Academy in Patterson.