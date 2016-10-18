Painting the Gym Pink

At the top, Paint the Gym Pink event coordinators paid tribute Monday to Morgan City Junior High assistant volleyball coach Wanda Keeler as a surprise to honor her daughter Carmen Keeler, 40, who’d recently undergone cancer surgery in August. Carmen Keeler was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. New Revelation Dance Ministry, above, also present at the event dancing is hosting its 3rd annual Power of Pink event Saturday at the Siracusa Recreation Center. (The Daily Review/Shea Drake)