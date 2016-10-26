Over 900 early vote on 1st day

More than 900 people voted in St. Mary Parish on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 presidential election, according to Parish Registrar Jolene Holcombe.

A total of 1,213 votes had been cast through the end of Tuesday, including ballots mailed in prior to the start of early voting. Residents cast 915 ballots Tuesday with 313 cast in Franklin and 602 in Morgan City.

For the demographic breakdown, 621 women and 592 men have voted, while 922 white voters, 268 black voters and 23 voters of other races have also cast ballots.

By party, 540 Democrats, 506 Republicans and 167 voters of other parties have voted so far.

Early voting continues through Nov. 1. Voting hours in St. Mary Parish are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People may vote early at the Registrar of Voters Office on the third floor of the Parish Courthouse in Franklin or at the branch office located at 301 Third St. in Morgan City. You may vote early at either office regardless of your address.

Candidates on the ballot include ones for president, U.S. senate, U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District and Morgan City Council districts 2, 3 and 4. Six constitutional amendments are on the ballot.