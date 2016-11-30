No major injuries reported in Amelia t-bone crash

No major injuries were reported in a t-bone crash that occurred shortly after noon Wednesday involving two pickup trucks on La. 182 in Amelia.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received the call reporting the crash at 12:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of La. 182. No one was transported to the hospital. Investigators discovered that a westbound truck turned across the east lane into a business and was hit by an oncoming truck, Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Detective Lt. Traci Landry said.

No one has been cited in the crash, which is still being investigated, Landry said.