Morgan City Police radio logs for Oct. 13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

7:06 a.m. 100 block of Vivian Street; Phone harassment.

8:39 a.m. 1000 block of Levee Road; Complaint.

9:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:05 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

12:41 p.m. Cottonwood Street and La. 182; Suspicious subject.

12:52 p.m. South Prescott Street; Suspicious subject.

2:30 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

2:45 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Theft.

3 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; 911 hang up.

3:10 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Utilities.

3:12 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

3:45 p.m. 1100 block of La. 182; Assistance.

4:16 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Civil issue.

4:22 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Complaint.

4:27 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Phone harassment.

4:28 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Animal complaint.

5:46 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Complaint.

5:58 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Theft.

7:19 p.m. 300 block of Glenwood Street; Civil matter.

8:54 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Loud music.

10:11 p.m. 3100 block of Jennie Drive; Frequent patrols.

10:18 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Reckless driving.

11:24 p.m. 700 block of General Patton Street; Suspicious person.

Thursday, Oct. 13

12:30 a.m. 800 block of Fourth Street; Frequent patrols.

3:53 a.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.