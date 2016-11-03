Morgan City Police radio logs for Nov. 4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

8:32 a.m. 3100 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

8:42 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:05 a.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

11:15 a.m. Levee Road; Traffic stop – no insurance.

12:08 p.m. 700 block of Sycamore Street; Narcotics violation.

12:56 p.m. Sixth Street; Reckless driver.

2:07 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Shoplifting.

3 p.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Downed power line.

3:10 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Traffic lights not working.

3:15 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Smoke in building.

3:35 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Hit and run.

3:50 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Reckless operation.

4:09 p.m. 500 block of Front Street; Counterfeit money.

4:30 p.m. Berwick; Assisting sheriff’s office with search warrant.

5:54 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.

7:34 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

8:18 p.m. 2700 block of Elm Street; Disturbance.

9:01 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Battery.

9:36 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Traffic complaint.

10:19 p.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Suspicious subject.

Thursday, Nov. 3

4:40 a.m. Stephensville; Assistance.