Morgan City Police radio logs for Dec. 8

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

6:37 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Juvenile problems.

8:36 a.m. 2400 block of Pecan Street; Medical.

9:26 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.

10:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:30 a.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.

10:32 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

10:36 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:45 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Medical.

11:07 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Animal complaint.

11:19 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:22 a.m. Freret and Sixth streets; Arrest.

12:24 p.m. Halsey Street; Complaint.

12:27 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Theft.

1:28 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

1:44 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.

2:12 p.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Medical.

2:33 p.m. Grove and Fifth streets; Complaint.

2:45 p.m. 1100 block of Cottonwood Street; Medical.

2:59 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

4:10 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

4:56 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Crash.

6:53 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident.

7:08 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Frequent patrols.

7:14 p.m. 200 block of Arizona Street; Disturbance.

7:54 p.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Complaint.

9:06 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.

9:19 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9:49 p.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.

11:02 p.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Traffic incident.

11:15 p.m. 700 block of Front Street; Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Dec. 8

3:12 a.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Juvenile problems