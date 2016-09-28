Missing 11-year-old Berwick boy found

Berwick Police officers located missing 11-year-old Porter Wininger approximately 8 a.m. today and reunited him with his mother, Berwick Police Chief James Richard said.

The mother of Wininger reported him missing to Berwick Police Department approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday, Richard said.

Wininger was found at a residence on the 2800 block of Third Street, which was the last place he was seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, Richard said.

He was at a friend’s house after attending the Berwick Junior High football game.

He left the residence last night walking toward River Road alone.

Wininger messaged his mother this morning to let her know his location.