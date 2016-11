The Marine Corps Band New Orleans will play a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium to benefit the Marine Corps League-St. Mary Detachment’s Toys for Tots drive. The concert is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots in St. Mary and lower St. Martin parishes. (The Daily Review/file photo)