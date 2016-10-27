Making career plans

St. Mary Parish public and private school students attended the district’s annual College and Career Day Wednesday at the Berwick Civic Center. Approximately 32 booths were set up with people from higher education institutions, businesses, and employment agencies, said acting supervisor Joe Stadalis of St. Mary Schools Careers and Technical Department. Scottie Metrejean and Hailey Lewis, both Morgan City 11th-graders, listen to Grambling State University recruiter Jemal Ruffin ask questions about their future college plans.