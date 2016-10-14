Home / News

Levee project nears key phase

Fri, 2016-10-14 10:59

Work to raise levees in Morgan City from Lake End Park to Justa Street may begin before the end of the year. Included in that stretch is a levee section that goes by the Cajun Coast visitors center. The levee work is part of an $18 million project to certify Morgan City’s levees for flood insurance purposes and avoid potentially huge rate increases. (The Daily Re-view/Zachary Fitzgerald)

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Morgan City and Franklin, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media