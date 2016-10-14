Levee project nears key phase
Fri, 2016-10-14 10:59
Work to raise levees in Morgan City from Lake End Park to Justa Street may begin before the end of the year. Included in that stretch is a levee section that goes by the Cajun Coast visitors center. The levee work is part of an $18 million project to certify Morgan City’s levees for flood insurance purposes and avoid potentially huge rate increases. (The Daily Re-view/Zachary Fitzgerald)
- Read more about Levee project nears key phase
- Log in to post comments