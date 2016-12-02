Home / News

Knights of Columbus donation to M.E. Norman

Fri, 2016-12-02 11:14

From left are Knights of Columbus members Paul Vella Jr., John DuBois, Kenny Duval, Keith Thibodeaux, ME Norman Principal Shannon Hoffpauir, ME Norman parent and Knights of Columbus member Grant Autrey, special education teacher Lisa Hampton holding Autrey’s daughter, Lilly, a first-grader, para-educator and licensed practical nurse Suzie Clark, and para-educator Gale Thomas. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)

Holy Cross Knights of Columbus Council 12179 recently presented a check to M.E. Norman Elementary in Morgan City to purchase sensory integration equipment to help autistic students. The council holds fundraisers throughout the year that make donations possible.

