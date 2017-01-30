Home / News

Klingsville residents lose power after 18-wheeler hits wires

Mon, 2017-01-30 16:20

Residents in the Klingsville area of Morgan City lost power for about an hour Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler knocked down some utility wires, City Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said.

At 12:35 p.m. Monday, the Klingsville circuit went out due to an 18-wheeler raising its bed and hitting utility wires, burning the wires to the ground, Cefalu said. Workers got the breaker back online briefly, and then it went out again, he said. Customers affected included ones between Onstead Street, Front Street, Levee Road and Sixth Street.

Workers also found wires down on Pecan, Apple and Garber streets. City officials restored power to the circuit by 1:30 p.m. Monday, Cefalu said. Workers responded to a few isolated power outages after that , he said.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media