Klingsville residents lose power after 18-wheeler hits wires

Residents in the Klingsville area of Morgan City lost power for about an hour Monday afternoon after an 18-wheeler knocked down some utility wires, City Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said.

At 12:35 p.m. Monday, the Klingsville circuit went out due to an 18-wheeler raising its bed and hitting utility wires, burning the wires to the ground, Cefalu said. Workers got the breaker back online briefly, and then it went out again, he said. Customers affected included ones between Onstead Street, Front Street, Levee Road and Sixth Street.

Workers also found wires down on Pecan, Apple and Garber streets. City officials restored power to the circuit by 1:30 p.m. Monday, Cefalu said. Workers responded to a few isolated power outages after that , he said.