Hungry woman's request inspired feeding ministry

Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church in Morgan City served Thanksgiving meals Wednesday to local residents. It all started as a response to fill a need in the community.

Over five months ago, the Rev. Andrew Simms went to the grocery store. While there, he saw a lady asking for something to eat.

At the time nothing was available on that day, which meant no local feeding organization was serving a meal that day.

As a result, the encounter sparked an idea for the church to become another local provider of meals for those in need.

“God blesses us to bless others,” Simms said.

So the feeding ministry began in June. Its main purpose is to serve senior citizens and disabled people. But Simms said no one would be turned away from receiving a meal.

Numbers are steadily increasingly each month. When the program started approximately 40 to 45 people were served. Last month, the numbers jumped to 140. The church served 165 people on Wednesday.

“And that’s because the word is getting out and people know we are here,” Simms said. “I tell people word of mouth goes a long way.”

Eventually, the church wants to partner with Second Harvest Food bank and other food source organizations, but it was necessary to run a pilot program first.

Right now, the church is assessing the needs of the community based on who shows up each month, Simms said. He “would love” for the church to offer meals once a week. And it is a work in progress.

Meals are served every third Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Christmas meal will be served next month on Dec. 21.

“The main thing is we are here to serve every third Wednesday every month,” Simms said. “And if anyone is need of a plate that day let us know.”

Also, if anyone is sick and shut-in and in need of a meal on serving days, contact Lee Chapel’s feeding ministry director Joetta Hebert at 985-255-9994.