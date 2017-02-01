Honor for Bayou Vista Elementary: School nominated for Blue Ribbon award

Bayou Vista Elementary School is one of six schools statewide nominated as a National Blue Ribbon School by State Superintendent John White.

The school was nominated as an exemplary high performing school.

Since 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the U.S. Department of Education website.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have Bayou Vista Elementary be put up for this award,” St. Mary Parish Superintendent Leonard Armato said.

“And anytime you have a Blue Ribbon School nominated, we’re excited as a school district. A lot of praise goes out to the administration, teachers and students who’ve worked so hard to earn that exemplary honor.”

Bayou Vista Elementary Principal Carol St. Germain said that to be nominated for the prestigious award is an honor and major accomplishment.

“The nomination is validation of our school’s unwavering commitment and concentrated focus and efforts to achieve academic success,” St. Germain said.

“I’m extremely proud of our faculty and students and their dedication and hard work.”

Public schools nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award must meet one of two eligibility criteria:

—Top 15 percent of all schools in the state when schools are ranked based on the performance of all students in ELA/Math on state assessments.

—For each of the school’s subgroups, the school must be in the top 40 percent of all schools in the state on the performance of all students in English and language arts/math on state assessments.

Last Monday, St. Germain received an email from the Director of National Blue Ribbon Schools program to confirm the nomination. Armato informed St. Germain of the nomination Jan. 12.

The award is significant because only six schools were nominated in the state, Armato said. The school has shown tremendous growth, especially the last two to three years.

“They continue to grow being an A school,” Armato said. “Even though there were challenges, they still rise to the occasion year after year.”

The school must submit its application by March 31 to be considered for the award.

The U.S. secretary of education will announce the National Blue Ribbon Schools in September.

A recognition ceremony will be held in November in Washington, D.C.

Two schools in St. Mary Parish have won the National Blue Ribbon Award. Hattie Watts Elementary received the award in 2011 and Berwick Elementary in 2004.