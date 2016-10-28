Halloween event helps St. Mary Outreach

The Zoo to Boo Family Fun Day event will wrap up this year’s Red Ribbon Week 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Morgan City Barnyard Zoo.

St. Mary Outreach is the sole sponsor of the event. In past years, it has shouldered the responsibility with the Red Ribbon committee.

St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner’s overall expectation is for people to come out and have a great time, whether it be playing games, buying concessions or dressing up to participate in the Halloween costume contest.

The cost is a donation of $1 at the gate entrance.

The fun day will feature:

—Game and activity booths sponsored by parish 4-H clubs. Each game costs approximately 25 cents.

—Halloween bags filled with Halloween favors.

—Hamburgers, hot dogs, Frito pies, popcorn and drinks will be sold.

—Cake, compliments of Cannata’s Family Market.

—Halloween costume contest begins at noon. It is sponsored by the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each of four categories: birth to 3-year-olds, Pre-K 4 to kindergarten, first to third grade, and fourth to fifth grade.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase, if there are some remaining from the pumpkin patch event held this week for Pre-K to second graders across the parish.

This event is also sponsored by St. Mary Outreach.

A record number of 1,092 kids have attended the pumpkin patch event so far, Liner said. Friday is the last day for youngsters to go on the field trip at the patch.

As for Saturday, “looks like a beautiful day,” Liner said. “Come out and enjoy it. Support a good cause, especially this year with the economy being what it is.”

All proceeds will go to St. Mary Outreach to help fund programs supporting residents in the community.

“We’ve seen a lot more people than what we normally do,” Liner said. “What I don’t think people realize is we see anywhere from 250 to 300 people a month. And that triples in November and December.”

Many St. Mary residents have experienced loss because of the economic downturn caused by the oil and gas industry.

“A lot of people don’t realize it’s not just homeless people you see on the street because you really don’t see a lot of that here like you do in the big cities,” Liner said. “It could be your child’s friend at school.

“You don’t realize that their dad might have gotten laid off and went from making $4,000 a month and now they’re getting unemployment at $988 a month. Are they going to pay rent or are they going to buy food?

“And it takes 30 days for food stamps to kick in. That’s a long time when you’re waiting. So, it’s deciding, ‘OK, do I feed my family or do I get my son his senior ring?’ It’s very real, very real.”

The following programs are provided by St. Mary Outreach:

—Food and Hygiene Pantry and Clothing Room.

—Emergency Medical Assistance. Funds the purchase of emergency, non-narcotic, life-sustaining medication, when funding is available.

—Energy and Shelter. The organization works alongside the Federal Emergency Management Association, which provides funds for shelter assistance to those in need.

Outreach also receives aid from Helping Hands for utilities. These funds are restricted and can only be used under certain guidelines.

—Infant Assistance. Outreach assists parents and guardians with diapers, formula and clothing.

—Elderly Assistance. Outreach also assists elderly patrons with personal hygiene garments and nutritional drinks, based on medical need.