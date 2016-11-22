Grant will finance apprenticeships here

A $7.9 million grant to South Central Louisiana Technical College will help transportation logistics employers and students by providing funding for apprenticeships.

“We’re going to have money available to set up an apprenticeship program at any of our shipyards,” said South Central Louisiana Technical College Young Memorial campus Director Earl Meador.

The SCLTC contract is one of 14 awarded to national industry intermediaries and equity partners by the U.S. Department of Labor and part of the agency’s $90 million funding strategy to grow and diversify registered apprenticeships nationwide through its ApprenticeshipUSA initiative.

An employer can receive up to $10,000 to have an apprenticeship program, which helps to defray costs and expenses.

Companies will receive $1,000 for each apprentice to help pay for training. Apprenticeship programs range from one to three years.

This funding for the apprenticeship lasts for five years. There are 10 apprentices per company per year over a five-year period, which means a total of 50 people or $50,000 a company receives over that time span.

Eligibility for the program is from year to year.

“We’re just getting started talking to employers now,” Meador said.

Conrad, Danos in Amelia and Bollinger are just a few of the companies Meador is planning to meet with to discuss the benefits of this program.

“I’m going to be talking to our towing and tugboat companies,” Meador said.

This program originated partly as a way to help the ports develop customers and business for the ports, Meador said.

“It’s a great incentive, if they have a customer looking to come into the port,” Meador said. “We can set up training to help train the people they need as an incentive to come to our community.”

For the economy, “this is a tremendous opportunity in our parish to bring those unemployed or underemployed workers into a career path that is stable with a predictable future,” Meador said.

The apprenticeship program meets a need in the community.

One of the challenges in St. Mary Parish is there are so many people with only a high school equivalency certificate or high school equivalency skill level, Meador said. The apprenticeship program puts them in the workforce.

“So, even when the economy goes up and down, you’ve got a journeyman or skilled worker that’s going to have stability,” Meador said. “It’s stable for their family, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The announcement comes at the conclusion of National Apprenticeship Week 2016. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows 91 percent of those who complete their apprenticeship programs find employment with average wages above $60,000.

“Apprenticeship programs are the gold standard in technical education training holding tremendous benefits for both workers and employers,” said Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan.

“This contract and recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor will expand apprenticeship opportunities for the people of Louisiana and result in a more skilled and competitive workforce for our transportation industry partners.

“SCLTC has shown strong leadership in this arena that will now benefit people and transportation industry partners across Louisiana.”

Apprenticeships programs in Louisiana draw the attention of others across the country.

“This new contract demonstrates that our commitment to increasing good paying, competitive jobs in Louisiana by expanding registered apprenticeship programs across the state is not only working, but it’s catching the attention of stakeholders across the country,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“An opportunity like this brings together partners who have laid the groundwork to receive this grant.

“This will result in a more skilled workforce for our transportation industry and provide workers with a chance to earn new credentials while making a full-time salary and benefits.”