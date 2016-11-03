Gibbons wins state school honor

Sheryl Gibbons will be the recipient of Louisiana Principals Association 2017 Louisiana Assistant Principal of the Year award. She serves as assistant principal at Hattie Watts Elementary in Patterson.

“She is a true inspiration,” said Hattie Watts Principal Niki Fryou. “Some people may think an assistant principal handles discipline, but that is far from the truth at Watts.

“Mrs. Gibbons partners with Mrs. Barbay , our other assistant principal, and me to tackle issues.

“Academically, she helps with data analysis and assists teachers in developing plans to move children to the next level and works hard to celebrate the successes. She is so deserving of this recognition.”

Besides teachers and principals, awards for honoring the role of assistant principal in schools are few and far between.

“I will say they’re the unsung heroes,” said Louisiana Principals Association Executive Director Debra Schum . “There’s not a lot of opportunities out there for recognizing the work of assistant principals.

“And they are a critical piece of school’s culture, student achievement, and they’re the people, in general, that keep people flowing.

“It’s important that we recognize those people who are at the heart of making schools work.

“You know we recognize teachers of the year, principals of the year, and they all have their role, but there is also a significant part that assistant principals play in making sure all of the parts meet and work together.”

Fryou nominated Gibbons for the award. Gibbons had to complete an application to be considered as a prospect.

“It was an honor to be nominated,” Gibbons said. “The faith that Ms. Fryou has in me really helps me to stay focused throughout the year. She’s been a mentor to me.

“When she nominated me, I felt that was a big honor.”

“Sheryl is the epitome of what all assistant principals should be,” Fryou said. “She is firm and loving all balled into one.

“She is a true believer in the Leader in Me initiative. All students are leaders, and our job is to find the area of leadership for all.

“She motivates and encourages all stakeholders to take an active role in moving Watts to the next level,” Fryou said.

The Leader in Me program is a whole school transformation process by the Franklin Covey Co.

It teaches 21st century leadership and life skills to students and creates a culture of student empowerment based on the idea that every child can be a leader.

The principles are based on Stephen Covey’s book “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People.”

The program was implemented at Watts in 2014.

Gibbons commutes to and from Youngsville every day. And on her morning commute she focuses on Covey’s habit begin with the end in mind, which is her favorite.

“I love it,” Gibbons said. “It gives me time to think about my day. One of the things I like to do every day is to begin with the end in mind.

“Every day I tell myself the reason I’m coming to work is for the students.”

She also recites a quote every morning posted in the school hallway and main office, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” by Helen Keller.

“And so every morning I try to begin with the end in mind and I read that quote,” Gibbons said.

“It’s a reminder to me that my end in mind is for students to be successful and that every child has a genius. A genius is a talent.

“So every day, I tell myself to look for the genius in those students. Look for the genius in yourself, look for the genius in the teachers. To me, that’s my end in mind.”

Gibbons stated people always ask why she is an educator.

“It’s because kids bring out the best in me,” Gibbons said. “And so yes, whatever God has for me in the future, I will take those leadership skills with me.

“And especially the skills that even my students have taught us.”

Academics is important, but at Watts, educating children socially and personally are an important part of growth and development.

“As an administrative team, we focus on getting students to set personal goals, academic goals.”

Modeling the expected behavior outcomes of the Leader in Me program is a must for Gibbons.

“When I was nominated I put my whole entire heart into that application,” Gibbons said. “We teach leadership around here.

“And so it was my opportunity to show the students at Hattie Watts what happens when you put your leadership skills to good use.”

Winning was a proud moment.

“When I found out that I won, I was ecstatic,” Gibbons said. “It’s important to me to make people proud of me. And it’s important to be proud of who you are.

“And I’m proud to be at Hattie Watts.”

Receiving flowers, cards and hugs from students was the best part of winning, Gibbons said.

“So many students told me ‘Mrs. Gibbons I’m proud of you,’” Gibbons said. “And that’s what makes everything worth it. Like I said, students bring out the best in me.

“In all honesty, I like to lead but it’s not important for me to be recognized. Regardless of the recognition, I would do this every single day because this is what makes me happy.”

Gibbons was an English teacher over a span of 15 years at Patterson High School and Westgate High School in New Iberia. She’s in her third year as an assistant principal at Watts.

Gibbons is married to Coby Gibbons. They have one son Zachary, 18, who is a student at LSU.

Gibbons will be recognized Monday in Baton Rouge for her award.